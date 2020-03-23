School closures extended to May due to COVID-19

The Bristol Bay Borough School District is rolling out its homebound instruction tomorrow. Dillingham expects to update its original plan this week.

In response to concerns over COVID-19, all schools in Alaska must close to students through May 1. That’s according to a new health mandate that Governor Mike Dunleavy released Friday.

Students around the region will be allowed to return to school May 4. Staff with the Dillingham City School District are reporting to work today, either in person or over the phone. According to an email from the school district’s human resources department, the school still plans to provide a meal service and delivery for all students. Staff are working to develop off-site curriculum for students.

The district is requesting that staff who have returned from travel outside the state self-quarantine for 14 days before reporting to work. This also applies to people who have been in contact with those who have traveled outside of the state.

The Bristol Bay Borough is also complying with the governor’s mandate. In a Facebook post, the district said it is doing a trial run of snack and lunch deliveries today, and it’s starting homebound instruction tomorrow.

The Bristol Bay district is also working with GCI and the Bristol Bay Telephone Cooperative to find ways to increase our ability to deliver online instruction to homes. The borough says it will have updates mid-week.

