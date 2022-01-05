Nushagak Cooperative says internet should be restored today

Roughly 900 people are affected by the internet outage, which started on Monday evening.

Nushagak Cooperative officials say the internet should be back on by this evening for hundreds of Dillingham, Aleknagik and Clark’s Point residents. Their internet went out more than a day and a half ago.

Telecom Operations Manager Trung Vo says two technicians flew up to the Muklung Mountain site this morning to figure out why the internet went out starting Monday evening. Once at the site, they got into the generator room pretty easily.

“And they found that the propane heater was completely packed full of snow," Vo said. "They got some wind deflectors and other things to try to address that, trying to thaw that back out, and then get the generator started and try to restore the internet here today.”

Technicians had suspected that extreme wind chills earlier this week made the generator too cold to start. Vo said the generators did shut down because of the cold. But technicians didn’t anticipate all of the snow in the building.

“There’s a vent in the exhaust vent from the propane heater and somehow the fine, small particles look like they flew in and built up inside and shut off the heater and eventually made the room too cold for the generator to start,” Vo said.

