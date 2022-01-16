-
Roughly 900 people were affected by the internet outage, which started on Monday evening. Update on Jan. 6:The internet was restored Wednesday evening,…
Technicians don't yet know what caused the outage. But they suspect subzero wind chills may have shut down the site's generators. The internet is out…
When a blizzard hit the region last Sunday, the heavy snow and high winds knocked out power, toppled trees and cut off phone service in the area. Another…
Update: Power was restored to Nushagak Cooperative's service area on Saturday afternoon. Some people hadn't had reliable power since early Monday morning…
Crews today are hurrying to clean up after the storm that hit the region Sunday, clearing debris and working to restore power and phone service. The skies…
Update: The internet is back up, after a 17-hour outage that started around 9 p.m. on Monday in Nushagak Cooperative’s service area.Nushagak Cooperative's…
Nushagak Cooperative members were without internet for two days. The outage ended on Friday evening. Update: Internet was restored to Nushagak…
Update: As of 4:04 p.m. the internet is back up and running, according to an update from Nushagak Cooperative.Update: As of 4:04 p.m. the internet is back…
The co-op's microwave project is complete, and it is now testing data capacity and moving members to the new packages. Nushagak Cooperative is increasing…
On the show this week, we go to a meeting BBAHC held on healthcare in the area. We talk through Nushagak Cooperative's price hike. And we hear from a few…