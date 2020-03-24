New Koliganek Village Council shuts down travel, limits public access in village

An announcement from the council Monday night banned all travel for non-community members and limited access to public facilities.

The New Koliganek Village Council announced Monday night that travel into the village for non-community members is suspended until further notice. The council is asking incoming residents to self-quarantine for 14 days. That means other people in their household will have to adhere to the policy as well.

“New Koliganek Village Council is looking after the well-being of our community. This is to protect the safety of our people," it said in the announcement. According to the council, airlines were notified of the change.

Koliganek is the first Bristol Bay community to announce limits on travel for non-residents. The council is also prohibiting loitering at community facilities. It is allowing up to two people inside buildings at a time. If there is a case of COVID-19 in the village, all facilities will shut down and residents will be advised to stay at home.

