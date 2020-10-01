Municipal elections are October 6: here's where and how to vote in Bristol Bay

There are only a couple of days left for early or absentee voting ahead of the October 6 local elections around Bristol Bay. Here's where to vote in person and how to vote by mail.

Election day is October 6, and local elections in Dillingham, the Bristol Bay Borough, and the Lake and Peninsula Borough are already underway.

On election day

People can vote in person on election day in Dillingham, the Bristol Bay Borough, and in municipalities around Bristol Bay (see the list below). Polls open at 8 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. Voting for the Lake and Peninsula Borough assembly and school board are exclusively by-mail, and October 6 is also the last day to postmark election ballots in all three municipalities.

If you're mailing in your ballot, you can ensure that it is valid by asking the post office clerk to postmark it when you go to the post office to send it off.

Remember, election day is not the only day to vote in person this year! Here’s when and how you can vote, and how to do so safely.

City of Dillingham

People can vote early or absentee in person at City Hall from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday - Friday through October 5 by appointment only.

For those voting by mail, once you receive a ballot, you must ensure it is postmarked by October 6. By-mail ballots must be received by the city before the canvass committee meeting at 12 p.m. on October 8, so it's best to send them in as soon as possible.

On election day, all social distancing measures will be in place, so voters should come to City Hall alone if possible, allow for additional time and pay attention to the social distancing markers on the floor.

Booths will get sanitized and pens will be provided to each person. Hand sanitizer will be available, and voters should wear a mask.

Three people are running for two City Council seats. Incumbent Kaleb Westfall and Aksel Buholm are both running for one seat, and incumbent Curt Armstrong is running unopposed for his current seat. All are three-year terms.

Three candidates are running for the two seats on Dillingham’s school board — Kaleb Westfall and Karl Clark are running for the same seat, and Jenny Bennis is running unopposed.

Bristol Bay Borough

People can vote in person early and absentee now through October 5 at the borough assembly room from 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. Masks and hand sanitizer are provided. A person with a disability may vote through a personal representative through October 5 at the borough assembly room. Call the borough clerk with questions at (907) 246-4224, extension 308.

By-mail ballots must be postmarked by election day, and the clerk must receive them by October 9.

On election day people can vote at polling locations in the King Salmon Village Council Building, the Bristol Bay Borough Assembly Room in Naknek, or the South Naknek Recreation Hall.

Two candidates — David Lax and Randolph Zimin — are running for the borough mayor's seat. There are also two candidates running for the open assembly seat — Kendra Gottschalk is challenging incumbent Russell Phelps. All are three-year terms

Two school board seats are also on the ballot. Three candidates are running. Sarah Mitchell and Rebecca Hamon are incumbents, and Floyd Wilson is also running. The two candidates with the most votes will be appointed to the board.

Lake and Peninsula Borough

The Lake and Peninsula municipal election is exclusively by-mail, and all registered voters should have received a ballot by now. Ballots must be postmarked by October 6. No late ballots will be accepted, so the sooner voters send them out, the better.

Two assembly seats are on the ballot for the Lake and Pen Borough this year. Evelynn Trefon of Newhalen is challenging incumbent Randolph Alvarez of Igiugig.

Three seats are open in the Lake and Peninsula Borough’s school board election. Beth Hill of Kokhanok is challenging Glen Alsworth, Jr., of Port Alsworth for one of the seats. The other candidates are unopposed. All seats are three-year terms.

City of Aleknagik

In-person voting at the Aleknagik City Hall.

One person at a time will be allowed in to vote, and masks are required.

City of Chignik Bay

In-person voting at the Community Hall. Voters will be required to wear masks, and social distancing measures of six feet will be in place.

Two City Council seats are on the ballot for Chignik Bay. Both are three-year terms. Two candidates are running, and both are unopposed.

Seat A: James Brewer

Seat F: Guy Ashby

City of Egegik

In-person voting at Egegik City Office. Voters can use hand sanitizer and wear masks if they choose.

Two City Council seats are on Egegik’s ballot:

Seat B: Gerald F. Olsen

Seat D: Debbie Olsen

Sara K. Yost

City of Manokotak

In-person voting at the Manokotak City Office. Polls are open from 7:30 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.

People can take a mask from a mask dispenser when they enter the office to vote, and hand sanitizer will be available as well. Seven people at a time are allowed into the building.

Three seats are on the ballot for Manokotak. All candidates are running unopposed.

Seat E - two-year term: Diane Gamechuck

Seat F - one-year term: Arlene Franklin

Seat G - one-year term: Erline Pat

City of Togiak

In-person voting at the Togiak City Office. Masks and social distancing are required.

City of Newhalen

In-person voting at the Newhalen City Hall. Masks are required.

There are three City Council seats on Newhalen's ballot. All seats are three-year terms, and all are running unopposed.

Seat E: James Lamont Jr.

Seat F: Don Wassillie

Seat G: Susanna Wassillie

City of New Stuyahok

In-person voting at the New Stuyahok City Hall. About three voters at a time will be allowed in. Masks are mandatory. If voters do not have masks, they can get one at City Hall, along with gloves and hand sanitizer.

There are four seats on New Stuyahok’s ballot. Three candidates are running for seat D, one person is running unopposed for seat E, and there are no candidates running for Seat F or seat G.

Seat D - two-year term: Randall Hastings

Justin Askoak

Mary Andrew

Seat E - two-year term: Evan Wonhola

Seat F

Seat G

City of Port Heiden In-person voting is at Ray's Place in Port Heiden. Masks, gloves and hand sanitizer will be provided. Three seats are up for election in Port Heiden. So far, one person has declared candidacy. Seat E - two-year termSeat F - one-year termSeat G - one year term: Bud Anderson

This post will be updated with additional information on other municipalities as it becomes available.

