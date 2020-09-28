Lake and Pen School Board candidate Beth Hill wants to integrate culture into curriculum

Three seats are open in the Lake and Peninsual Borough’s school board election. Ballots must be postmarked by October 6. No late ballots will be accepted, so the sooner voters send them out, the better.

Beth Hill of Kokhanok is challenging incumbent Glen Alsworth, Sr., of Port Alsworth for school board seat C. Hill is an artist and business owner.

“I have a coffee art shop in Naknek that runs seasonally, Shearwater Art and Espresso. And I develop curriculum and work a lot in the school,” she said.

Hill said she has been interested in running for the school board for some time.

“I was out of Kokhanok for several years and then I came back in, and I see kind of what needs to be done in the schools — ways that they can improve, and I just feel that I have a good knowledge base of the system and how it works, and I’m at a time of my life where I can contribute,” she said.

Hill said that if she is elected to the school board, she would push some of the current initiatives further, like having more local foods in schools, promoting culturally-based learning, and assessing how to help kids who have fallen behind according to standardized data.

“So instead of going of a lot of these curriculums that are just math or just reading or just writing, and they’re not really tied into where we live — if we could somehow come together and tie these core concepts into where we live, I think you’re hitting a lot more standards that way, and it’s a lot more fun to teach, so kids can learn about where they are while they’re learning those core concepts,” she said.

KDLG reached out to Glen Alsworth, Sr., but he did not respond at the time of this story.

Incumbent Shannon Johnson-Nanalook of Iliamna is running for seat A, and Amber Christensen-Fox of Port Alsworth is running for seat D. Both are unopposed.

The Lake and Pen municipal election is exclusively by-mail, and all registered voters should have received a ballot by now. Ballots must be postmarked by October 6. No late ballots will be accepted, so the sooner voters send them out, the better.

