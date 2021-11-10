Lake and Pen Borough's unofficial election results signal victory for incumbents

Borough Clerk Kate Conley says that all votes have been counted, so the unofficial results will be certified at a special assembly meeting Nov. 31.

The unofficial results are in for the Lake and Peninsula Borough’s local election. Three assembly seats, the mayoral seat, and two seats on the school board were on the ballot..

Mayoral incumbent Glen Alsworth, Sr., leads with 185 votes over challenger Charles “Chip” Embretson. Embretson received 101 votes.

Incumbent Christina Salmon holds a commanding lead over challenger Lorene “Sue” Anelon for Assembly Seat B. Salmon received 200 votes, while Anelon received 87.Myra Olsen ran unopposed for Assembly Seat E and has 267 votes.

In the race for School Board Seat B, incumbent Harry Ricci leads both challengers, receiving 127 votes. Margie Olympic trails Ricci, with 88 votes. And Jeffery Bringhurst received74 votes. Gerda Kosbruk ran unopposed for Seat F and garnered 265 votes.

Lake and Peninsula Borough’s elections are by-mail. Voters were also able to email in their ballots this year. The borough assembly agreed to update its code to allow voting by email in September.

Borough Clerk Kate Conley says that all votes have been counted, so the unofficial results will be certified at a special assembly meeting Nov. 31.

