KDLG Fish Report - the daily numbers

Check here for daily updates on the run numbers around Bristol Bay from ADF&G and the Port Moller Test Fishery.

Latest numbers: 6/11/2020

ADF&G:

Nushagak

The unapportioned daily count past the Nushagak sonar was 1,464 fish Wednesday (6/11). The cumulative count is 4,542 unapportioned fish. Area Management Biologist Tim Sands says he’s not hearing much about subsistence harvest locally. In an email, he said he set his net for a couple hours Wednesday night in the lower Wood River, and it was full of grass and sticks.

Port Moller Test Fishery:

The Research Vessel Ocean Cat should be at the Port Moller Test Fishery Thursday afternoon (6/11) and offshore and ready to fish a full set of stations on Friday (6/12). The Ocean Cat departed Seward on the weekend with all three test fishery technicians aboard, and everyone on board tested negative for COVID-19.

The test fishery works to determine the distribution of fish passage across its transect so that it can sample the stations that best define the incoming run.

The Research Vessel Pandalus won’t arrive at Port Moller until late June, according to Michael Link with BBSRI. It was originally scheduled to start fishing June 10, but its annual maintenance took longer than expected.

Link said in an email that they are “working quickly to mitigate the effect on the 2020 test fishery” and that they are setting up double shifts for Ocean Cat to the extent that that is practical and safe.

“The OC should be able to get some solid coverage of stations until the Pandalus arrives,” Link writes.

Two technicians with the Bristol Bay Science and Research Institution will move to the Pandalus when it arrives.

Previous reports:

ADF&G:

6/10/2020: The fish counts are still low at the Nushagak sonar tower. The sonar crew counted 900 fish Tuesday (6/9), bringing the total to just under 4,000. According to area management biologist Tim Sands, the forecast is still relatively calm.

The sonar crew on the Nushagak started counting June 6. The Wood River crew will start counting June 17. Subsistence reports in Dillingham indicate fishing is relatively slow and there are sockeye and chum salmon being caught as well as a few king salmon.