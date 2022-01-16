-
Incessant snowfall has delayed the start of the 31-day hunt because it’s been hard to put in trails. The bag limit for the hunt is two – an antlered bull…
In the past decade, Bristol Bay has seen consistently large salmon runs and continues to break records. But some other Alaska fisheries are experiencing…
People can carry around the permits on their phone instead of on paper. They can also get permits by email or at the Fish and Game offices in Dillingham…
The state has forecasted a jump in commercial salmon harvests across most species this summer. Once again, Bristol Bay is projected to see a huge influx…
Larry Van Daele was named chair in January. His membership on the board expires this summer, and he won't be reappointed. Van Daele talks about his time…
Reiley brings experience as a biologist and technician in several states researching birds, grizzlies and black bears. He recently received his PhD in…
Managers anticipate that more people will target moose this season because of severely restricted caribou hunting for herds in the region. Moose hunters…
“I think a lot of hunters are having to really think through how to accomplish the hunt that they want to do and do it responsibly," says a Fish and Game…
"Ultimately what we want to do is we want to dissuade having to put down a bear and discourage residents from having to [take a bear in the Defense of…
Check here for regular updates on salmon run numbers around Bristol Bay, the Chigniks and Area M from ADF&G and the Port Moller Test Fishery.Latest…