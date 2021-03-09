Internet outage due to equipment issues at Muklung site, says Nushagak Co-op

Nushagak Cooperative says the system-wide outage began around 9:30 p.m. last night, caused by issues with equipment on the Muklung Mountain.

The internet is out around Dillingham, Aleknagik and Clark’s Point.

“Well we know that the mountaintop repeater site at Muklung Mountain has stopped transmitting," said Bob Himschoot, Nushagak’s CEO and general manager. "We suspect that it’s a generator-slash-power-related issue, but we are working on getting people on site.”

Himschoot also volunteers on KDLG’s program advisory board.

No local helicopters were available today, so Nushagak’s technicians are driving up on snowmachines to troubleshoot the site’s equipment, which includes a tower, a satellite and a generator.

The co-op does not have an estimate for when the internet will be back, but it will provide updates as it learns more.

