Four Dillingham residents test positive for COVID-19 within a week

Four Dillingham residents tested positive for COVID-19 within the past week, from Feb. 13 - 18.

Bristol Bay Area Health Corporation announced the cases Friday and said they were all close contacts of a previous case.

The four people and their households were advised to isolate, and the state epidemiology team has started contact tracing.

If you’re in Dillingham, testing for COVID-19 is available noon to 6:30 p.m. at the Capstone Clinic, located at Freshwater Adventures by the airport. To schedule a screening at Kanakanak Hospital, call 907-842-9440.

People 18 years old and older in Bristol Bay can sign up to get the COVID-19 vaccine through the health corporation. To sign up in Dillingham, call 907-842-9440. In other communities, contact your local health clinic.

