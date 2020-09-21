Fishermen can now apply for new USDA financial aid program

The program is aimed at compensating commercial fishermen in the U.S. who have been negatively affected by certain trade tariffs. Fishermen can apply now through December 14.

The United States Department of Agriculture has a new financial aid program for fishermen. It's called the Seafood Trade Relief Program, and it's aimed at compensating commercial fishermen in the U.S. who have been negatively affected by trade tariffs.

An informational webinar on the program takes place Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. AKST. Register here.

KDLG's Izzy Ross talked about the program with Gabe Dunham, the Alaska Sea Grant Marine Advisory Program agent for Bristol Bay.