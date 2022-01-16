-
The program is aimed at compensating commercial fishermen in the U.S. who have been negatively affected by certain trade tariffs. Fishermen can apply now…
-
A USDA bailout will send thousands of cans of Bristol Bay sockeye to school lunches and other federal food programs around the country this…
-
At the Alaska Federation of Natives Convention last week, Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack announced an agreement established between the US Department…
-
US Department of Agriculture officials met in Anchorage with Alaskan businesses Tuesday to discuss exporting of products.The USDA’s Foreign Agriculture…
-
After urging from Alaska’s senior senator, the USDA has agreed to purchase a large shipment of canned pink salmon for food aid. KDLG’s Chase Cavanaugh has…
-
Over $1.5 million was awarded to Alaska organizations in the hopes of enhancing and improving life in rural Alaska communities. The US Department of…
-
A new USDA report says costs have risen for raising a child in the United States, but that the cost can also depend on region. KDLG’s Chase Cavanaugh has…
-
A U.S. Department of Agriculture visit to the Bristol Bay region has drawn interest for the organization’s resource grants, but adequate time for…
-
A high-ranking official with the U.S. Department of Agriculture is in the Bristol Bay region this week to discuss a seldom used program focused…
-
June is officially National Homeownership Month. The US Department of Agriculture- Rural Development in Alaska will be celebrating in Juneau on Monday.…