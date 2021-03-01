Dozens of Dillingham residents tested positive for COVID-19 in February

Twenty-nine cases were reported last month — almost half within the first week. The City Council is holding a public hearing Thursday at 7 p.m. to discuss extending the city manager’s ability to enact COVID-19 regulations through emergency orders.

Twenty-nine Dillingham residents tested positive for COVID-19 in February, according to the City. That is the most resident cases the community has seen in a month.

Three of those cases were reported last week, between Feb. 20 - 26. According to the Bristol Bay Area Health Corporation those cases are travel-related. The people who tested positive and their households were advised to isolate, and the state public health team is contact tracing.

Thirteen cases were reported within the first week of February — that’s almost half of the total case count for the month.

The City Council is holding a public hearing Thursday at 7 p.m. It will discuss extending Ordinance 2020-22 (S), which allows the city manager to enact COVID-19 regulations through emergency orders without the council’s approval. The council voted to grant the manager that authority in November. It can step in and change, or reject any actions that are drafted by the city manager.

If you’re in Dillingham, testing for COVID-19 is available noon to 6:30 p.m. at the Capstone Clinic, located at Freshwater Adventures by the airport. To schedule a screening at Kanakanak Hospital, call 907-842-9440.

People 18 years old and older in Bristol Bay can sign up to get the COVID-19 vaccine through the health corporation. To sign up in Dillingham, call 907-842-9440. In other communities, contact your local health clinic.

Contact the author at isabelle@kdlg.org or 907-842-2200.