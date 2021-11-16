Dillingham Search and Rescue is coordinating a search for man missing since Sunday

Coordinator Frank Woods said people who want to volunteer to help with the search should call 907-842-5354.

Dillingham Search and Rescue is coordinating a ground search for Peter Golia this afternoon.

Golia, 32, has been missing since Sunday morning, when he was last seen around 6 a.m. at his home on Kanakanak Road, according to Dillingham police.

Search and Rescue Coordinator Frank Woods said the search will be based out of the Dillingham Police Department and will start this afternoon.

“We’re asking everybody to dress warm due to weather -- it’s cold out," he said. "And we’ll coordinate a grid pattern -- point of last seen, and we’ll go along the road system, along the bike path for any signs of Peter.”

Woods said the volunteers will focus their search off the bike path.

“Starting at the point of last seen, I believe, we can cover an area pretty quickly, so we’ll go from there,” he said.

Woods said people who want to volunteer to help with the search should call 907-842-5354 or head over to the police department.

“We can set them up with the next grid that’s being covered so people aren’t double-checking the same place,” he said.

Golia is five foot seven inches tall, weighs 160 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes, according to Dillingham police.

If you have seen Golia or have information concerning his location call the Dillingham police at 907-842-5354.

