Dillingham offers COVID-19 vaccine clinic for seniors, essential workers, high risk candidates

Bristol Bay Area Health Corporation will host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Thursday at the Dillingham High School gym. People 65 and older, essential workers, and high risk candidates can get vaccinated.

Bristol Bay Area Health Corporation will host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Thursday at the Dillingham High School gym, in collaboration with the City of Dillingham, the Curyung Tribal Council, the school district, and the state's public health team.

Vaccinations will be available for three different groups, including:

People age 65 and older;

those in the high-risk category; and

essential workers.

People 65 and older can receive vaccinations beginning at 10 a.m.

Those who fall into the high risk category can receive the vaccine beginning at 11 a.m. Those considered high-risk may have diabetes, chronic lung disease, and compromised immune systems, as well as people who are pregnant.

If you take the medications Enbrel, Humira, Stelara, or Methotrexate, then you also qualify as high risk.

Essential workers can receive vaccinations beginning at noon. That includes health care workers and clinic staff, pilots, educators, EMS and first responders, food service workers, store staff, and restaurant workers. It also includes people who work in utilities, water and wastewater, the postal service and the bank.

This comes a few days before the Dillingham City schools open to full in-person classes for the first time since mid-November.

You can find more information about COVID-19 and the vaccine at CDC.gov.

Update: This story has been updated to include additional city, state and Tribal entities that are collaborating to make the clinic possible.

Contact the author at isabelle@kdlg.org or 907-842-2200.