Dillingham City School will open to in-person classes Monday

Dillingham City School district will open to full in-person learning for the spring semester on Monday. The school will operate at the low risk level. That means it will operate at full capacity and function as it did before it switched to distance learning in November.

"Please know that we are all excited to have the busses running again, to re-open our doors to our students and that we look forward to a great start to the second semester with each of you!" said Superintendent Jason Johnson in an email.

Johnson said the district will continue to monitor COVID-19 cases in Dillingham proper and will adjust the risk level if needed.

