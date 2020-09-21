Dillingham City and Curyung Tribe say latest COVID-19 case may have broken quarantine

The person who tested positive Saturday had recently traveled and was not experiencing symptoms. They are currently in isolation, and the state public health team is contact tracing.

A Dillingham resident tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, according to the Bristol Bay Area Health Corporation. The City of Dillingham and the Curyung Tribal Council said Sunday they believe the individual may have been out in the community while awaiting their test results.

The person had recently traveled and was not experiencing symptoms when they tested positive. They are currently in isolation, and the state public health team is contact tracing.

The city’s public information officer said that from their understanding, the individual may have gone out in the community while waiting for their test results. It can take several days for results to come back, and the city says it doesn't know what public spaces the individual may have visited while awaiting results. After the state informed them that they were positive, the person contacted the hospital.

According to the release, the Dillingham City School District has reached out to all impacted families, and that the students of those families will quarantine before returning to school.

The city and Tribe also urged residents to practice social distancing, wear masks, wash their hands and avoid large groups.

The state's COVID-19 site shows 12 active cases in the Dillingham area — seven residents and six non-residents. The three latest cases were residents who tested positive this month.

People can get tested at the Dillingham Capstone Clinic seven days a week from 12 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. Those who are experiencing symptoms can get tested at the hospital. To schedule a screening call 907-842-9440.

