Dillingham area man in his 50s died of COVID-19

A Dillingham Census Area man in his 50s recently died of COVID-19, the state health department announced Thursday.

The state also reported the deaths of a Kenai man in his 80s, a Soldotna man in his 40s, a Haines man in his 70s, and a Juneau woman in her 40s.

A total of 695 Alaskans have died from COVID-19 so far during the pandemic.

In Dillingham, COVID-19 testing is available at the Capstone clinics downtown and at the airport. Vaccines and testing are also available through the Bristol Bay Area Health Corporation.

In the Bristol Bay Borough, contact the Camai Community Health Center. In other communities, contact your local health clinic or BBAHC.

COVID-19 Vaccinations:

Bristol Bay Area Health Corporation: 907-842-9440

Vaccines available: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, and Moderna

COVID-19 Testing:

Dillingham Airport, Capstone Clinic: 907-538-4711

12 - 6 p.m. Seven days a week

Curyung COVID Response Center, Capstone Clinic: 907-538-4711

Located between the police station and Bristol Bay Campus.

10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Monday – Friday

Bristol Bay Area Health Corporation: 907-842-9440

Testing is prioritized for patients with symptoms.

If you do not have symptoms, please use one of the other sites.

Camai Community Health Center in Naknek: 907-246-6155

Free, same-day testing 1 - 3 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday

