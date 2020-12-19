City of Dillingham shortens quarantine requirement for those arriving in town

People arriving in Dillingham can now leave quarantine after 10 days if they do not have any symptoms, instead of 14 days. The change came Friday in an emergency order from the city manager.

People arriving in Dillingham can now leave quarantine after 10 days without getting tested for COVID-19, instead of the original 14 days. To do so, they must not be experiencing any symptoms.

City Manager Tod Larson changed the quarantine rule Friday in an emergency order, citing new CDC recommendations that allow for shortened quarantines.



Dillingham’s new rule went into effect at 11:59 p.m. on Friday.

Those arriving in Dillingham must still monitor themselves for symptoms for a full 14 days, and they have to abide by other precautions even after the 10 days are up. Additionally, people can't test out of the 10-day quarantine early.

People traveling into Dillingham need to submit a travel form to the City after arriving in the community.

People in quarantine are allowed to leave where they are staying to participate in subsistence activities and to go outside for fresh air and exercise, as long as they social distance and wear a mask when near those not in their households.

The city has had a 14-day quarantine requirement since April.



People who have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 should get tested or quarantine for a full 14 days, according to the ordinance.

In Dillingham, testing is available from 12 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. daily at the Capstone clinic by the airport. Anyone experiencing COVID-19 or flu-like symptoms can get tested at the hospital. To schedule a screening, call 907-842-9440.

Contact the author at isabelle@kdlg.org or 907-842-2200.