Choggiung Ltd. lands open to non-shareholder subsistence Jan. 1

This summer, the village corporation Choggiung Ltd. prohibited non-shareholders from subsisting on some of its lands to prioritize shareholders and their subsistence practices in those areas.

On Jan. 1, people who are not shareholders of Choggiung Ltd. can again hunt, berry pick and forage for plants on portions of the village corporation’s lands. That’s when restrictions imposed by Choggiung’s board expire.

The temporary restrictions started Aug. 1 and prohibited non-shareholders from practicing subsistence on the corporation’s lands in the Dillingham area, west of Wood River.

At the time, Land Manager Mark Bielefeld said the village corporation’s board established the restrictions to prioritize shareholders and their subsistence practices in those areas.

Choggiung CEO Cameron Poindexter said in a phone interview Tuesday that the corporation’s board could choose to reinstate the restrictions in the future.

Choggiung Ltd. is the largest village corporation in Bristol Bay, with more than 2,000 shareholders; about 700 live in Dillingham.

Everyone must have a land-use permit to subsist on Choggiung lands. People who are not shareholders can buy land-use permits, which cost $240 for a family and $180 for an individual. Shareholders must also obtain permits to practice subsistence on Choggiung lands, and can receive them for free at the office in Dillingham.

