Choggiung Ltd. to restrict subsistence activities on some of its lands

Choggiung Ltd will restrict hunting and gathering on its lands west of the Wood River to shareholders only. The change begins at 12 a.m. on Aug. 1 and ends at 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 31.

Non-shareholders -- including residents and land use permit holders -- will no longer be allowed to hunt moose and caribou on the corporation’s land. It also restricts other subsistence activities, like picking berries and foraging for other edible and medicinal plants.

People with land use permits who are not shareholders are still allowed to hike, camp, and kayak in the area.

Land Manager Mark Bielefeld said Choggiung’s board of directors decided to restrict land use at an emergency session this week.

“They determined that they wanted to try test the waters," he said. "This is more or less a temporary restriction – it’s only for this year depending on how things work out. It may be a permanent thing or it may just be this one time. They’re just testing the waters and seeing if it will benefit the shareholders more.”

Choggiung Ltd. is the largest village corporation in Bristol Bay, with more than 2,000 shareholders, about 700 of whom live in Dillingham.

Bielefeld said with the land restriction, the board aims to prioritize shareholders in areas with road access.

“It’s easier access for the elders and shareholders," he said. "Last year was limited as far as moose hunts and caribou hunting and we’re just trying to afford the opportunity to the Choggiung shareholders so they have that opportunity and a little bit more of an advantage using their land more so than the non-shareholder.”

Dillingham residents who are not shareholders can buy land use permits. The permits cost $240 for a family and $180 for an individual. Shareholders must obtain permits to practice subsistence on Choggiung lands, and can receive them for free at the office in Dillingham.

For more information about the restrictions call Choggiung Ltd. at (907) 842-5218.

