Bull and cow moose hunts open in unit 17A

The moose hunt around Togiak opened today. Here's what hunters need to know.

The 17A moose hunt opened today. It's a month long, closing on February 9. The bag limit is two moose, and hunters can harvest one antlered bull under the RM 575 permit, in addition to one antlerless cow under RM 576.

March 2017 was the last time snow conditions were good enough for state biologists to get a reliable estimate of the population. Biologists estimated that there were around 2,370 animals in the area — well above the population objective of 800–1,200 animals. Surveys from that year estimated that there were 77 bulls and about 25 calves per 100 cows.

In an effort to keep this year’s harvests sustainable, biologists set the quota for the antlerless season is 30 cow moose and 25 bull moose.

Hunters that have already taken a moose during the current regulatory year can participate in those hunts, but they can only take one animal.

The winter moose hunt ended on December 31. Hunters are required to submit their hunt reports to the Alaska Department of Fish and Game whether they bagged a moose or not.

