For residents of Togiak and other communities in the region, the hunt is a welcome opportunity to harvest a key source of wild meat. For game managers,…
The moose hunt around Togiak opened today. Here's what hunters need to know. The 17A moose hunt opened today. It's a month long, closing on February 9.…
The 17A moose hunts brought in 22 moose - 14 cows and eight bulls. The season ended on February 25. Now, the Alaska Department of Fish and Game is gearing…
ADF&G extended the hunt around Togiak to manage the area's robust population and provide more hunting opportunity. As of Friday, 17 moose have been…
So far 27 moose have been reported harvested in game management units 17B and C. While 2018 saw an improvement in the herd’s health, biologists will…
The Alaska Department of Fish and Game is still waiting on hunt reports for the fall moose hunt in game management units 17 B and C. So far, 134 moose…
Biologists and hunters are theorizing that moose laid low to escape the heat and inadvertently escaped the freezer.While calm winds and sunny skies over…
The 2018 fall moose hunt for game management units 17B and 17C opened Monday. The hunt is under the RM583 permit; the bag limit is one bull. The moose…
Hunters who didn't get a moose this fall can have another shot in December -- especially if ice and snow return to Unit 17B and C. December 1st marks the…
Moose hunting is allowed across much of the Bristol Bay region and the up-to-date report numbers are in. KDLG’s Luke Brummer has the details.