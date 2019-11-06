Bristol Bay Borough's unofficial results show tight race for city council, fish tax passes

Gene Sanderson won a seat on the council by only one vote, edging out incumbent Pete Caruso. Question ballots and absentee votes will be counted on November 13.

Early results are in from Bristol Bay Borough’s general election.

It’s a tight race between the three candidates for city council seats A and B. Shelby Boothe leads all candidates with 161 votes. But only one vote separates the other two candidates.

Gene Sanderson received 113 votes. Pete Caruso is only one vote behind with 112. Both seats A and B are at three year terms.

Sheri Onate ran unopposed for the lone school board seat. She received 193 votes. She will serve a three year term.

The proposed 1.5% fish tax on all processed fish in the borough passed with overwhelming results, with 153 yes votes to 73 no votes. The revenue from the tax will help pay for updates and repairs to the sewage system.

There are 15 question ballots and 38 absentee votes to be decided. Those will be evaluated at a canvas meeting on November 13.

