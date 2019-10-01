Bristol Bay athletes run to state championship

Congratulations to all the athletes who ran in regionals, and good luck to those heading to the state competitions!

Athletes from Port Alsworth, Newhalen, Nondalton, Kokhanok, Chignik Bay, Chignik Lake and the Bristol Bay Borough ran in cross country regionals in Newhalen on Sept. 26.

The first five athletes from the boys and girls high school races will go to state, and Port Alworth won the top two spots in both the boys and girls races. Junior Malea Voran took first at 22:11. Ellah Wardell, a freshman, came in second at 22:45. Newhalen took the next two spots, with senior Faith Clark comming in third at 23 minutes flat, and freshman Aileen Lester running 24:02. Alianna Voran, a freshman from Port Alsworth, came in fifth at 24:26.

Coleson Voran ran a time of 18:22, followed by Daniel Wardell at 18:44. Smitka Delkittle of Kokhanok came in third at 21:41, and Pete Hill of Bristol Bay ran in fourth at 22:05. Rounding out the top five was Jaden Tretikoff of Newhalen, who came in at 23:55.

The Southwest Region also held their regionals last week. Athletes from Dillingham, Koliganek, Manokotak, Togiak and Twin Hills travelled to New Stuyahok to race over the weekend. And while the Wolverines and the Eagles led the high school races, Koliganek put up a fight.

Dillingham’s Arriana Woods took first in the high school girls’ 5,000 meters, with a time of 22:45. She was followed by Raegan Finkenbinder, who ran a time of 23:11. Taniesha Gust of New Stuyahok came in third at 23:42.

Dillingham swept the top three places in the high school boys race. Demetry Hoseth ran first at 17:25, followed by Zach Kolbe at 18:05 and Wyatt Williams at 18:35.

Hailey Williams of Dillingham won by a long shot in the middle school girls race, with a time of 22:06. The race for second was a nail-biter, with Anne Moses and Torrence Andrew of Koliganek neck-and-neck heading toward the finish line. Moses took second at 24:12 with Andrew only five seconds behind, taking third at 24:17.

Finally, Ezra Panamarioff took first in the boys middle school race with a time of 19:17. Again, the race for second place was only seconds apart, with Graelin Chaney of Dillingham coming in at a flat 20 minutes, just three seconds ahead of Ty Kolbe, also of Dillingham. Kolbe took third at 20:03.

The state races takes place Oct. 5 at Bartlett High School in Anchorage.

Southwest Region races:

Varsity Girls 5000 meters

1. Arriana Woods - 22:45 - Dillingham, Freshman

2. Raegan Finkenbinder - 23:11 - Dillingham, Senior

3. Tanesha Gust - 23:42 - New Stuyahok, Junior

4. Jean Krause - 24:07 - Dillingham, Senior

5. Cheryl Blunka - 24:56 - New Stuyahok, Freshman

6. Kelsey Gust - 25:18 - New Stuyahok, Freshman

7. Shelby Nukwak - 26:48 - Manokotak, Freshman

8. Kiley Clouse - 28:14 - Dillingham, Freshman

9. Paris Johnson - 29:18 - Dillingham, Freshman

10. Alyssa Coopchiak - 30:12 - Togiak, Sophomore

11. Anuska Walcott - 31:15 - New Stuyahok, Senior

12. Livia Cruikshank - 34:04 - Dillingham, Freshman

Varsity Boys 5000 meters

1. Demetry Hoseth - 17:25 - Dillingham, Sophomore

2. Zach Kolbe - 18:05 - Dillingham, Sophomore

3. Wyatt Williams - 18:35 - Dillingham, Sophomore

4. Philip Christopher, Jr. - 19:11 - New Stuyahok, Sophomore

5. Ethan Jenkins - 19:16 - Dillingham, Freshman

6. Thomas Tinker - 19:38 - Dillingham, Sophomore

7. Wassillie "Sonny" Johnson - 19:48 - New Stuyahok, Sophomore

8. Jacob Andrew - 20:21 - New Stuyahok, Senior

9. Noah Sage - 20:23 - Dillingham, Sophomore

10. Mickia Walcott, IV - 21:48 - New Stuyahok, Sophomore

11. Maximus Gust - 22:22 - New Stuyahok, Freshman

12. Tommy Pleasant - 23:03 - Twin Hills, Sophomore

13. David Winters, Jr. - 23:37 - Twin Hills, Sophomore

14. Troy Bright - 23:46 - Koliganek, Senior

15. Travis Neketa - 24:49 - New Stuyahok, Senior

16. Erick Johnson - 25:30 - Koliganek, Sophomore

17. Braiden Sifsof - 25:48 - Dillingham, Junior

18. Jevron Sergie - 37:07 - Dillingham, Senior

Middle School Girls 5000 meters

1. Hailey Williams - 22:06 - Dillingham, Sixth grade

2. Anne Moses - 24:12 - Koliganek, Eighth grade

3. Torrence Andrew - 24:17 - Koliganek, Third grade

4. Karen Christopher - 25:14 - New Stuyahok, Sixth grade

5. Annie Evans - 25:42 - Dillingham, Sixth grade

6. Tenely Olsen - 26:16 - Koliganek, Fourth grade

7. Alex Buholm - 30:49 - Dillingham, Seventh grade

8. Karisha Bartman - 32:19 - New Stuyahok, Sixth grade

9. Alyssa Walcott - 33:13 - New Stuyahok - Eighth grade





1. Ezra Panamarioff - 19:17 - Koliganek, Eighth grade

2. Graelin Chaney - 20:00 - Dillingham, Seventh grade

3. Ty Kolbe - 20:03 - Dillingham, Seventh grade

4. Kaison Hermann - 20:48 - Koliganek, Eighth grade

5. Elden Andrew - 21:32 - New Stuyahok, Sixth grade

6. Asante Barns - 21:47 - Koliganek, Seventh grade

7. Dominic Tweet - 24:27 - Dillingham, Sixth grade

8. Trevallian "Alex" Lundgren - 25:50 - Dillingham, Sixth grade

Lake and Peninsula/Bristol Bay Borough races:

Varsity Girls 5000 meters

1. Malea Voran - 22:11 - Tanalian, Junior 2. Ellah Wardell - 22:45 - Tanalian, Freshman 3. Faith Clark - 23:00 - Newhalen, Senior 4. Alleen Lester - 24:02 - Newhalen, Freshman 5. Allanna Voran - 24:26 - Tanalian, Freshman 6. Meadow Phelps - 25:36 - Bristol Bay

7. Keisha Anelon - 28:18 - Newhalen

8. Katelyn Johnson - 28:30 - Tanalian

9. Shaniqua Harried - 29:10 - Nondalton

10. Nichelle Gust - 30:37 - Newhalen

11. Isabelle Gust - 33:22 - Newhalen

12. Samara Chunak - 34:05 - Kokhanok

13. Zaya Trefon - 36:23 - Perryville

14. Jazzell Kosbruk - 36:27 - Perryville

15. Nyssa Tallekpalek - 40:27 - Levelock

16. Katlynn Kosbruk - 40:39 - Perryville

17. Karen Chukwak - 43:02 - Levelock

18. Tava Kosbruk - 43:47 - Nondalton

19. Janette Kalmakoff - 45:20 - Perryville

20. Harley Trefon - 45:26 - Nondalton

21. Gwendolyn Aaberg - 45:27 - Nondalton

22. Angelina Phillips - 48:43 - Perryville

23. Destiny Nusbaum - 48:44 - Perryville

24. Raemie Garner - 48:59 - Chignik Bay

25. Torrie Kalmakoff - 49:10 - Chignik Lake

26. Emily Andrew - 49:49 - Kokhanok

Varsity Boys 5000 meters

1. Coleson Voran - 18:22 - Tanalian, Senior

2. Daniel Wardell - 18:44 - Tanalian, Freshman

3. Smitka Delkittle - 21:41 - Kokhanok, Freshman

4. Pete Hill - 22:05 - Bristol Bay, Freshman

5. Jaden Tretikoff - 23:55 - Newhalen, Junior

6. Tyson Bromiley - 24:36 - Newhalen, Junior

7. Malachi Fowler - 26:03 - Tanalian, Seventh grade

8. Calib Joseph - 26:27 - Newhalen, Freshman

9. Rayden Woods - 27:09 - Kokhanok, Seventh grade

10. Darren Kalmakoff - 28:49 - Perryville, Sophomore

11. Ty Kosbruk - 28:50 - Perryville, Seventh grade

12. Walt Gooden - 30:37 - Igiugig

13. Jeremiah Isenberg - 31:28 - Chignik Lake

14. Devin Kosbruk - 31:32 - Perryville

15. Jaydon Kakaruk - 33:47 - Nondalton

16. Dylan Eknaty - 35:54 - Kokhanok

17. Dylan Intagliata - 37:10 - Chignik Bay

18. Dante Kalmakoff - 49:06 - Chignik Lake

19. Ethan Shangin - 49:08 - Perryville

20. David Kangas - 49:54 - Chignik Lake

21. Uzziah Bindon - Bristol Bay

