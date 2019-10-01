Bristol Bay athletes run to state championship

Congratulations to all the athletes who ran in regionals, and good luck to those heading to the state competitions!
Athletes from Port Alsworth, Newhalen, Nondalton, Kokhanok, Chignik Bay, Chignik Lake and the Bristol Bay Borough ran in cross country regionals in Newhalen on Sept. 26.
The first five athletes from the boys and girls high school races will go to state, and Port Alworth won the top two spots in both the boys and girls races. Junior Malea Voran took first at 22:11. Ellah Wardell, a freshman, came in second at 22:45. Newhalen took the next two spots, with senior Faith Clark comming in third at 23 minutes flat, and freshman Aileen Lester running 24:02. Alianna Voran, a freshman from Port Alsworth, came in fifth at 24:26.
Coleson Voran ran a time of 18:22, followed by Daniel Wardell at 18:44. Smitka Delkittle of Kokhanok came in third at 21:41, and Pete Hill of Bristol Bay ran in fourth at 22:05. Rounding out the top five was Jaden Tretikoff of Newhalen, who came in at 23:55.
The Southwest Region also held their regionals last week. Athletes from Dillingham, Koliganek, Manokotak, Togiak and Twin Hills travelled to New Stuyahok to race over the weekend. And while the Wolverines and the Eagles led the high school races, Koliganek put up a fight.
Dillingham’s Arriana Woods took first in the high school girls’ 5,000 meters, with a time of 22:45. She was followed by Raegan Finkenbinder, who ran a time of 23:11. Taniesha Gust of New Stuyahok came in third at 23:42.
Dillingham swept the top three places in the high school boys race. Demetry Hoseth ran first at 17:25, followed by Zach Kolbe at 18:05 and Wyatt Williams at 18:35.
Hailey Williams of Dillingham won by a long shot in the middle school girls race, with a time of 22:06. The race for second was a nail-biter, with Anne Moses and Torrence Andrew of Koliganek neck-and-neck heading toward the finish line. Moses took second at 24:12 with Andrew only five seconds behind, taking third at 24:17.
Finally, Ezra Panamarioff took first in the boys middle school race with a time of 19:17. Again, the race for second place was only seconds apart, with Graelin Chaney of Dillingham coming in at a flat 20 minutes, just three seconds ahead of Ty Kolbe, also of Dillingham. Kolbe took third at 20:03.
The state races takes place Oct. 5 at Bartlett High School in Anchorage.
Southwest Region races:
Varsity Girls 5000 meters
1. Arriana Woods - 22:45 - Dillingham, Freshman
2. Raegan Finkenbinder - 23:11 - Dillingham, Senior
3. Tanesha Gust - 23:42 - New Stuyahok, Junior
4. Jean Krause - 24:07 - Dillingham, Senior
5. Cheryl Blunka - 24:56 - New Stuyahok, Freshman
6. Kelsey Gust - 25:18 - New Stuyahok, Freshman
7. Shelby Nukwak - 26:48 - Manokotak, Freshman
8. Kiley Clouse - 28:14 - Dillingham, Freshman
9. Paris Johnson - 29:18 - Dillingham, Freshman
10. Alyssa Coopchiak - 30:12 - Togiak, Sophomore
11. Anuska Walcott - 31:15 - New Stuyahok, Senior
12. Livia Cruikshank - 34:04 - Dillingham, Freshman
Varsity Boys 5000 meters
1. Demetry Hoseth - 17:25 - Dillingham, Sophomore
2. Zach Kolbe - 18:05 - Dillingham, Sophomore
3. Wyatt Williams - 18:35 - Dillingham, Sophomore
4. Philip Christopher, Jr. - 19:11 - New Stuyahok, Sophomore
5. Ethan Jenkins - 19:16 - Dillingham, Freshman
6. Thomas Tinker - 19:38 - Dillingham, Sophomore
7. Wassillie "Sonny" Johnson - 19:48 - New Stuyahok, Sophomore
8. Jacob Andrew - 20:21 - New Stuyahok, Senior
9. Noah Sage - 20:23 - Dillingham, Sophomore
10. Mickia Walcott, IV - 21:48 - New Stuyahok, Sophomore
11. Maximus Gust - 22:22 - New Stuyahok, Freshman
12. Tommy Pleasant - 23:03 - Twin Hills, Sophomore
13. David Winters, Jr. - 23:37 - Twin Hills, Sophomore
14. Troy Bright - 23:46 - Koliganek, Senior
15. Travis Neketa - 24:49 - New Stuyahok, Senior
16. Erick Johnson - 25:30 - Koliganek, Sophomore
17. Braiden Sifsof - 25:48 - Dillingham, Junior
18. Jevron Sergie - 37:07 - Dillingham, Senior
Middle School Girls 5000 meters
1. Hailey Williams - 22:06 - Dillingham, Sixth grade
2. Anne Moses - 24:12 - Koliganek, Eighth grade
3. Torrence Andrew - 24:17 - Koliganek, Third grade
4. Karen Christopher - 25:14 - New Stuyahok, Sixth grade
5. Annie Evans - 25:42 - Dillingham, Sixth grade
6. Tenely Olsen - 26:16 - Koliganek, Fourth grade
7. Alex Buholm - 30:49 - Dillingham, Seventh grade
8. Karisha Bartman - 32:19 - New Stuyahok, Sixth grade
9. Alyssa Walcott - 33:13 - New Stuyahok - Eighth grade
Middle School Girls 5000 meters
1. Ezra Panamarioff - 19:17 - Koliganek, Eighth grade
2. Graelin Chaney - 20:00 - Dillingham, Seventh grade
3. Ty Kolbe - 20:03 - Dillingham, Seventh grade
4. Kaison Hermann - 20:48 - Koliganek, Eighth grade
5. Elden Andrew - 21:32 - New Stuyahok, Sixth grade
6. Asante Barns - 21:47 - Koliganek, Seventh grade
7. Dominic Tweet - 24:27 - Dillingham, Sixth grade
8. Trevallian "Alex" Lundgren - 25:50 - Dillingham, Sixth grade
Lake and Peninsula/Bristol Bay Borough races:
Varsity Girls 5000 meters
1. Malea Voran - 22:11 - Tanalian, Junior 2. Ellah Wardell - 22:45 - Tanalian, Freshman 3. Faith Clark - 23:00 - Newhalen, Senior 4. Alleen Lester - 24:02 - Newhalen, Freshman 5. Allanna Voran - 24:26 - Tanalian, Freshman 6. Meadow Phelps - 25:36 - Bristol Bay
7. Keisha Anelon - 28:18 - Newhalen
8. Katelyn Johnson - 28:30 - Tanalian
9. Shaniqua Harried - 29:10 - Nondalton
10. Nichelle Gust - 30:37 - Newhalen
11. Isabelle Gust - 33:22 - Newhalen
12. Samara Chunak - 34:05 - Kokhanok
13. Zaya Trefon - 36:23 - Perryville
14. Jazzell Kosbruk - 36:27 - Perryville
15. Nyssa Tallekpalek - 40:27 - Levelock
16. Katlynn Kosbruk - 40:39 - Perryville
17. Karen Chukwak - 43:02 - Levelock
18. Tava Kosbruk - 43:47 - Nondalton
19. Janette Kalmakoff - 45:20 - Perryville
20. Harley Trefon - 45:26 - Nondalton
21. Gwendolyn Aaberg - 45:27 - Nondalton
22. Angelina Phillips - 48:43 - Perryville
23. Destiny Nusbaum - 48:44 - Perryville
24. Raemie Garner - 48:59 - Chignik Bay
25. Torrie Kalmakoff - 49:10 - Chignik Lake
26. Emily Andrew - 49:49 - Kokhanok
Varsity Boys 5000 meters
1. Coleson Voran - 18:22 - Tanalian, Senior
2. Daniel Wardell - 18:44 - Tanalian, Freshman
3. Smitka Delkittle - 21:41 - Kokhanok, Freshman
4. Pete Hill - 22:05 - Bristol Bay, Freshman
5. Jaden Tretikoff - 23:55 - Newhalen, Junior
6. Tyson Bromiley - 24:36 - Newhalen, Junior
7. Malachi Fowler - 26:03 - Tanalian, Seventh grade
8. Calib Joseph - 26:27 - Newhalen, Freshman
9. Rayden Woods - 27:09 - Kokhanok, Seventh grade
10. Darren Kalmakoff - 28:49 - Perryville, Sophomore
11. Ty Kosbruk - 28:50 - Perryville, Seventh grade
12. Walt Gooden - 30:37 - Igiugig
13. Jeremiah Isenberg - 31:28 - Chignik Lake
14. Devin Kosbruk - 31:32 - Perryville
15. Jaydon Kakaruk - 33:47 - Nondalton
16. Dylan Eknaty - 35:54 - Kokhanok
17. Dylan Intagliata - 37:10 - Chignik Bay
18. Dante Kalmakoff - 49:06 - Chignik Lake
19. Ethan Shangin - 49:08 - Perryville
20. David Kangas - 49:54 - Chignik Lake
21. Uzziah Bindon - Bristol Bay
