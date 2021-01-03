BBAHC begins administering Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in Dillingham

Frontline health care workers in Dillingham received the first dose of the Moderna vaccine last Wednesday and Thursday. The Bristol Bay Area Health Corporation says more people will start to get vaccinated Monday.

Kanakanak Hospital in Dillingham. Nov. 19, 2020.
Credit Brian Venua/KDLG

Frontline health care workers in Dillingham have started to get vaccinated for COVID-19.

The Bristol Bay Area Health Corporation administered the first doses of the Moderna vaccine to health care workers in Dillingham last Wednesday and Thursday, and plans to continue to vaccinate more people on Monday. 

The vaccine arrived in Dillingham last week, directly from its distributors in Colorado. The shipping took less than 48 hours. 

Following frontline health care workers, vaccines will be administered to people 65 years or older and various members of the critical workforce. 

The health corporation says it will contact eligible individuals to determine whether they want to get vaccinated. A team from the corporation will fly to communities in the region in the coming weeks to distribute the vaccine.

BBAHC
covid-19

