Alaska Airlines to start regular service to Bristol Bay May 18

This will be the first commercial service to Bristol Bay in more than a month, since RavnAir shut down all operations and filed for bankruptcy in early April.

 

Alaska Airlines announced today that year-round services in Bristol Bay will start May 18. Alaska Air in Dillingham is scheduled to fly three days a week — Monday, Wednesday and Friday. The airline will fly two days a week in King Salmon, on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

This will be the first commercial service to Bristol Bay in more than a month. RavnAir was formerly the only company with year-round operations to the region. It shut down all operations, laid off its staff and filed for bankruptcy April 5 due to a steep reduction in travel amid the COVID-19 pandemic.  

Alaska Air also announced that full freighter options will be available for both King Salmon and Dillingham in the coming weeks. The airline will also start flying in Cold Bay on May 16. Tickets went on sale today 

