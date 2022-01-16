alaska air

-
The airline said it didn’t have enough passengers booking its three scheduled Anchorage flights each week. Alaska Airlines will continue to operate daily flights to Anchorage.
Flight cancellations and a lack of communication have left some travelers confused and frustrated as they try to balance local quarantine requirements…
This will be the first commercial service to Bristol Bay in more than a month, since RavnAir shut down all operations and filed for bankruptcy in early…
Ticket prices going down with addition of one added jet flight between Anchorage and the Dillingham, King Salmon hubs.Alaska Airlines will add their…
Alaska Airlines is raising the fee to check a bag when flying outside of the state. It will now be 25 dollars for each of the first two bags, up from 20.…