Episode 2: Keeping kids and families free from abuse

Gregg Marxmiller, Outreach and Education Coordinator at SAFE, Bristol Bay's shelter, prevention and advocacy agency, brings us this next program. In episode two of “Breaking the Silence: Bristol Bay talks about Domestic Violence,” Marxmiller sits down with Ashley Davis from BBAHC’s Nitaput Child Advocacy Center.

Marxmiller wrote and produced the program.

A warning to listeners: this conversation discusses violence. If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, you can call SAFE's 24-hour crisis line at 1-800-478-2316. You can also call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233.