SAFE discusses domestic violence and their hope for the future in Bristol Bay

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, a national campaign to draw attention to domestic violence. In recognition, Gregg Marxmiller, Outreach and Education Coordinator at SAFE, Bristol Bay's shelter, prevention and advocacy agency, sat down with Executive Director Marilyn Casteel to talk about what domestic violence looks like in Bristol Bay and what help is available to people experiencing abuse in the region.

Marxmiller wrote and produced the program.

A warning to listeners: this conversation discusses violence. If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, you can call SAFE's 24-hour crisis line at 1-800-478-2316. You can also call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233.