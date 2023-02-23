Claire Stremple, KTOO
Rural Alaskans will be disproportionately affected by abortion pill lawsuit, say doctors and advocatesAlaska joined a lawsuit that could further limit rural residents’ access to abortion services, even though they’re legal here.
Humpback whales are rebounding after a warm water event that killed off sea life in the North Pacific. Researchers at Glacier Bay say it's a relief to see baby whales in the water again.
Southeast Alaska is once again seeing cruise ships after more than a year without them due to the pandemic. It's good for small town economies, but some ships are only running at one-third capacity.
Two people are missing a day after a massive landslide roared through the Alaskan coastal town of Haines amid record rains and wind gusts of up to 65 miles an hour.