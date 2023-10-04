Dillingham’s preliminary election results are in

Dillingham voters cast 297 ballots yesterday for the city’s elections and the unofficial results are in. The city still needs to count 13 ballots, including ten absentee ballots, but these votes will not affect the results in any race.

Bertram Luckhurst, who began sitting on the city council to fill one of its two vacant positions in September, won the race for council seat A. Luckhurst received 216 votes for the two-year seat. Tracy Hightower, the other candidate, received 62 votes.

Write-in candidate Kevin McCambly won seat F on the council with 225 votes. McCambly led against the seat’s other candidate, Ronald Johnson, who received 40 votes. Seat F is a one-year term.

Steven Carriere and incumbent Niel Curtis Armstrong won seats C and D on the city council respectively. Both seats are three-year terms and each candidate was running unopposed.

On Dillingham City School District's school board, Karl Clark was re-elected to seat B, and Nick Schollmeier was elected to seat C. Both candidates running were unopposed.

The city will certify election results on October 5.

