Lake and Peninsula School Board candidate profile: Leo Fowler

Leo Fowler is running for Lake and Peninsula School Board seat C against incumbent Beth Hill. View his candidate profile here.

Name: Leo W. Fowler

Age on October 3, 2023: 54

Occupation: Pilot and mechanic

Previous Government Experience/ Community Involvement: Long-time LSAC board member, Port Alsworth Improvement board member and Tanalian Electric COOP board member.

Education: BS Aviation Technology from LeTourneau University

Immediate Family: I live in Port Alsworth with my wife Menda and 4 of our kids who attend Tanialian School. 7 of our kids have graduated from Tanalian School.

Why are you running for the school board this election cycle?

I believe I have the experience and knowledge to make our great schools even better.

What issues do you want to address and how do you plan to address them?



Help give our kids the best education and opportunities in the most fiscally responsible way.

Promote Parent rights and involvement in the education of their kids.

Is there anything else you would like voters to know about you?

KDLG reached out to each candidate with the opportunity to complete a candidate profile through a questionnaire. The questionnaire’s questions and candidate responses are included here, with minor edits for grammar only.

