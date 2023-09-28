Dillingham School Board candidate profile: Karl Clark

Karl Clark is a reentry program manager and is running for Dillingham School Board seat B. View his candidate profile on this page.

Name: Karl R. Clark

Age on October 3, 2023: 39

Occupation: Reentry Program Manager

Previous Government Experience/ Community Involvement: 1 term on Choggiung Board, 1 term on DLG School Board

Education: Some college

Immediate Family: Elizabeth Clark, Gabriel Clark

Why are you running for the school board this election cycle?

I worked [for] 16 years at the Dillingham City Schools prior to the position I am in now. I believe that a school board member should be responsive and receptive to parents, staff, students and community. I believe that our schools are here to serve the educational needs of all children. Parents, admin, teachers, classified staff, and community should have a voice in our children's education. I strive to make sure everyone's opinions, recommendations, concerns, and successes of our school are heard. As a school board member, I look at things to better our children in our community.

What issues do you want to address and how do you plan to address them?

Teacher retention - I would like to work with our superintendent to find ways so we can keep our teaching staff. It is a disservice to our students when we have years of turnover. Finding creative ways to keep staff at DCSD.

Is there anything else you would like voters to know about you?

KDLG reached out to each candidate with the opportunity to complete a candidate profile through a questionnaire. The questionnaire’s questions and candidate responses are included here, with minor edits for grammar only.

Get in touch with the author at christina@kdlg.org or 907-842-2200.

