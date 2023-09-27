Lake and Peninsula Borough Assembly candidate profile: Donald Bumpus

Donald Bumpus of Chignik Lagoon is a fishing boat owner and village maintenance and heavy equipment operator running for the Lake and Peninsula Borough Assembly Seat D. Bumpus is running against incumbent Alvin Pedersen of Chignik Lagoon. View his candidate profile and listen to his interview for local air on this page

Name: Donald L. Bumpus

Age on October 3, 2023: 75

Occupation: Fishing boat owner, village maintenance and heavy equipment operator

Previous Government Experience/ Community Involvement: Lake and Peninsula Planning Commissioner

Education: High School

Immediate Family: Harolyn Bumpus

Why are you running for City Council this election cycle?

To bring more concerns of the 5 villages in the Chignik area.

What issues do you want to address and how do you plan to address them?

Subsistence issues, more vocal on rebuilding the Chignik salmon return, climate change and erosion in all our communities, and to get our young people involved in local politics.

Is there anything else you would like voters to know about you?

I've been an Alaska resident since 1967 and have lived in Chignik for 50 years. I've been involved in the fishing industry for 55 years.

KDLG reached out to each candidate with the opportunity to complete a candidate profile through a questionnaire. The questionnaire’s questions and candidate responses are included here, with minor edits for grammar only.

