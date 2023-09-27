Bristol Bay Borough School Board candidate profile: Tanya Stichler

Tanya Stitchler is the manager at Hadfield's Bar and Liquor Store. She's running for the 1-year seat on Bristol Bay Borough's school board. View her candidate profile and listen to her interview for local air (coming soon) on this page.

Name: Tanya Stichler

Age on October 3, 2023: 37

Occupation: Manager at Hadfield's Bar & Liquor Store

Education: Associates' degree, accounting background

Immediate Family: Husband Ben Stichler, 2 children: Emma (6), Leo (3)

Why are you running for the school board this election cycle?

I have been an active community member for the past 12 years and now having two younger kids enrolled in school this year, I would like to be part of the growth and continued development of the school system to help better our children’s future.

What issues do you want to address and how do you plan to address them?

I plan to be an easy going force to help assist children and parents with their concerns about the school’s future. I would like to see a variety of activities and wider learning options available to all students, because as my daughter says, “I just want to be smarter and learn more things”. I feel these kids deserve every opportunity to find who they are meant to be and have all the tools available to make that happen. I hope with some time and effort, we can give them all those options and watch each and every one of them grow into strong, happy and successful adults.

Is there anything else you would like voters to know about you?

My door is always open for comments and concerns. I am not only running for the school board seat to help my children have a better future, but for everyone in this community. I hope with your support, I can make a difference in our children’s lives.

KDLG reached out to each candidate with the opportunity to complete a candidate profile through a questionnaire. The questionnaire’s questions and candidate responses are included here, with minor edits for grammar only.

