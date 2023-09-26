Bristol Bay's 2023 Municipal Elections: where to vote

Election Day is coming up! Local politics most immediately affects our lives, and voting in your municipal election is one way you can have a say in your community.

City of Aleknagik

Election Day

Aleknagik City Hall

Polls are open 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.

City Council

Seat F: Kelly Ilutsik

Seat G: Vera Andrews

Both seats are for a three-year term

Southwest Region School Board

Seat C: Tessa Nickerson, Ferdinand Sharp

Seat G: Wassillie Wonhola

Both seats are for a three-year term.

Bristol Bay Borough

Election Day

King Salmon Village Council Building

Naknek Bristol Bay Building Assembly Room

South Naknek Recreation Hall

Polls are open 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Absentee voting

In-person: Borough Assembly Chambers, Naknek8 a.m. - 12 p.m., 1 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Borough Assembly

Russell Phelps

This seat is for a three-year term

Borough Mayor

David Lax

This seat is for a three-year term

School Board

Rebecca Hamon

Mason King

Tanya Stitcher

Two positions are for a three-year term. One position is for a one-year term.

City of Chignik Bay

Election Day

Chignik Community Hall Polls are open 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Absentee voting

In-person: Chignik Bay City Office, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Fax or mail absentee ballots through Oct. 3 Fax: 907-749-2300

Mailed ballots need to be postmarked by Oct. 2 and received by Oct. 3.

City Council

Seat A - James Brewer

Seat F - Lana Anderson

Both seats are for three-year terms

City of Dillingham

Election Day

Dillingham City Hall Polls are open 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Absentee voting

In-person: voters can cast their ballots at City Hall through Oct. 2.

Via personal representative: voters with physical disabilities or language barriers can apply for an absentee ballot by personal representative through Oct. 2.

City Council

Seat A: Bertram Luckhurst, Tracy Hightower

Seat C: Steven Carriere

Seat D: Neil Curtis Armstrong

Seat F: Ronald L. Johnson

School Board

Seat B: Karl R. CLark

Seat C: Nick Schollmeier

City of Ekwok

City Council

Southwest Region School Board

Seat G: Wassillie Wonhola

Both seats are for a three-year term.

City of Manokotak

Election Day

Manokotak City Office Polls are open 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Absentee voting

Manokotak City Office 9 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

City Council

Seat D: Melvin Andrew

Seat E: Kenneth Nukwak

Seat F: Diane Mochin

Seat G: Tessa Nickerson

Seats D and E are for two-year terms. Seats F and G are for one year terms.

Southwest Region School Board

Seat G: Wassillie Wonhola

Both seats are for a three-year term.

City of Togiak

City Council

Arlene C Fox

Nellie Thomas

Southwest Region School Board:

Seat G: Wassillie Wonhola

Both seats are for a three-year term.

Lake and Peninsula Borough

This is a by-mail only election. The borough has already sent ballots to registered voters. Ballots have to be postmarked by Oct. 3.

Borough Assembly

Seat A: Randolph Alvarez, Igiugig, incumbent

Seat D: Alvin Pedersen, Chignik Lagoon (incumbent) & Donald “Don” Bumpus, Chignik Lagoon

School Board

Seat A: Shannon E Johnson, Iliamna (incumbent) & Sarah Armstrong, Iliamna

Seat C: Beth Hill, Kokhanok (incumbent), Leo W. Fowler, Port Alsworth

Seat D: Amber Christensen-Fox, Port Heiden

All seats are for three-year terms.

