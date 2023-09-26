© 2023 KDLG
Bristol Bay's 2023 Municipal Elections: where to vote

KDLG 670AM | By Christina McDermott
Published September 26, 2023 at 3:36 PM AKDT
Stickers for people who voted in Dillingham's municipal election on Oct. 4, 2022.
Izzy Ross
/
KDLG
Stickers for people who voted in Dillingham's municipal election on Oct. 4, 2022.

Election Day is coming up! Local politics most immediately affects our lives, and voting in your municipal election is one way you can have a say in your community.

We will continue to update this page as we hear back from municipalities around the region. If you would like to add information about your community, email christina@kdlg.org or call 907-842-2200.

City of Aleknagik 
Election Day
Aleknagik City Hall
Polls are open 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.

City Council
Seat F: Kelly Ilutsik
Seat G: Vera Andrews

Both seats are for a three-year term 

Southwest Region School Board
Seat C: Tessa Nickerson, Ferdinand Sharp
Seat G: Wassillie Wonhola

Both seats are for a three-year term. 

Bristol Bay Borough
Election Day
King Salmon Village Council Building
Naknek Bristol Bay Building Assembly Room
South Naknek Recreation Hall

Polls are open 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Absentee voting
In-person: Borough Assembly Chambers, Naknek8 a.m. - 12 p.m., 1 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Borough Assembly
Russell Phelps

This seat is for a three-year term 

Borough Mayor
David Lax

This seat is for a three-year term 

School Board
Rebecca Hamon
Mason King
Tanya Stitcher

Two positions are for a three-year term. One position is for a one-year term. 

City of Chignik Bay 
Election Day
Chignik Community Hall Polls are open 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Absentee voting
In-person: Chignik Bay City Office, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Fax or mail absentee ballots through Oct. 3 Fax: 907-749-2300
Mailed ballots need to be postmarked by Oct. 2 and received by Oct. 3.

City Council
Seat A - James Brewer
Seat F - Lana Anderson

Both seats are for three-year terms

City of Dillingham 
Election Day
Dillingham City Hall Polls are open 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Absentee voting
In-person: voters can cast their ballots at City Hall through Oct. 2.
Via personal representative: voters with physical disabilities or language barriers can apply for an absentee ballot by personal representative through Oct. 2.

City Council
Seat A: Bertram Luckhurst, Tracy Hightower
Seat C: Steven Carriere
Seat D: Neil Curtis Armstrong
Seat F: Ronald L. Johnson

School Board
Seat B: Karl R. CLark
Seat C: Nick Schollmeier

City of Ekwok

City Council

Southwest Region School Board
Seat C: Tessa Nickerson, Ferdinand Sharp
Seat G: Wassillie Wonhola

Both seats are for a three-year term.

City of Manokotak 
Election Day
Manokotak City Office Polls are open 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Absentee voting
Manokotak City Office 9 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

City Council
Seat D: Melvin Andrew
Seat E: Kenneth Nukwak
Seat F: Diane Mochin
Seat G: Tessa Nickerson

Seats D and E are for two-year terms. Seats F and G are for one year terms. 

Southwest Region School Board
Seat C: Tessa Nickerson, Ferdinand Sharp
Seat G: Wassillie Wonhola

Both seats are for a three-year term. 

City of Togiak
City Council
Arlene C Fox
Nellie Thomas

Southwest Region School Board:
Seat C: Tessa Nickerson, Ferdinand Sharp
Seat G: Wassillie Wonhola

Both seats are for a three-year term. 

Lake and Peninsula Borough
This is a by-mail only election. The borough has already sent ballots to registered voters. Ballots have to be postmarked by Oct. 3.

Borough Assembly
Seat A: Randolph Alvarez, Igiugig, incumbent
Seat D: Alvin Pedersen, Chignik Lagoon (incumbent) & Donald “Don” Bumpus, Chignik Lagoon

School Board
Seat A: Shannon E Johnson, Iliamna (incumbent) & Sarah Armstrong, Iliamna
Seat C: Beth Hill, Kokhanok (incumbent), Leo W. Fowler, Port Alsworth
Seat D: Amber Christensen-Fox, Port Heiden

All seats are for three-year terms.

Get in touch with the author at christina@kdlg.org or 907-842-2200.

Christina McDermott
Christina McDermott began reporting for KDLG, Dillingham’s NPR member station, in March 2023. Previously, she worked with KCBX News in San Luis Obispo, California, where she focused on local news and cultural stories. She’s passionate about producing evocative, sound-rich work that informs and connects the public.
