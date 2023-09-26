Bristol Bay's 2023 Municipal Elections: where to vote
Election Day is coming up! Local politics most immediately affects our lives, and voting in your municipal election is one way you can have a say in your community.
We will continue to update this page as we hear back from municipalities around the region.
City of Aleknagik
Election Day
Aleknagik City Hall
Polls are open 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.
City Council
Seat F: Kelly Ilutsik
Seat G: Vera Andrews
Both seats are for a three-year term
Southwest Region School Board
Seat C: Tessa Nickerson, Ferdinand Sharp
Seat G: Wassillie Wonhola
Both seats are for a three-year term.
Bristol Bay Borough
Election Day
King Salmon Village Council Building
Naknek Bristol Bay Building Assembly Room
South Naknek Recreation Hall
Polls are open 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.
Absentee voting
In-person: Borough Assembly Chambers, Naknek8 a.m. - 12 p.m., 1 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Borough Assembly
Russell Phelps
This seat is for a three-year term
Borough Mayor
David Lax
This seat is for a three-year term
School Board
Rebecca Hamon
Mason King
Tanya Stitcher
Two positions are for a three-year term. One position is for a one-year term.
City of Chignik Bay
Election Day
Chignik Community Hall Polls are open 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.
Absentee voting
In-person: Chignik Bay City Office, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Fax or mail absentee ballots through Oct. 3 Fax: 907-749-2300
Mailed ballots need to be postmarked by Oct. 2 and received by Oct. 3.
City Council
Seat A - James Brewer
Seat F - Lana Anderson
Both seats are for three-year terms
City of Dillingham
Election Day
Dillingham City Hall Polls are open 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.
Absentee voting
In-person: voters can cast their ballots at City Hall through Oct. 2.
Via personal representative: voters with physical disabilities or language barriers can apply for an absentee ballot by personal representative through Oct. 2.
City Council
Seat A: Bertram Luckhurst, Tracy Hightower
Seat C: Steven Carriere
Seat D: Neil Curtis Armstrong
Seat F: Ronald L. Johnson
School Board
Seat B: Karl R. CLark
Seat C: Nick Schollmeier
City of Ekwok
City Council
Southwest Region School Board
Seat C: Tessa Nickerson, Ferdinand Sharp
Seat G: Wassillie Wonhola
Both seats are for a three-year term.
City of Manokotak
Election Day
Manokotak City Office Polls are open 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.
Absentee voting
Manokotak City Office 9 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
City Council
Seat D: Melvin Andrew
Seat E: Kenneth Nukwak
Seat F: Diane Mochin
Seat G: Tessa Nickerson
Seats D and E are for two-year terms. Seats F and G are for one year terms.
Southwest Region School Board
Seat C: Tessa Nickerson, Ferdinand Sharp
Seat G: Wassillie Wonhola
Both seats are for a three-year term.
City of Togiak
City Council
Arlene C Fox
Nellie Thomas
Southwest Region School Board:
Seat C: Tessa Nickerson, Ferdinand Sharp
Seat G: Wassillie Wonhola
Both seats are for a three-year term.
Lake and Peninsula Borough
This is a by-mail only election. The borough has already sent ballots to registered voters. Ballots have to be postmarked by Oct. 3.
Borough Assembly
Seat A: Randolph Alvarez, Igiugig, incumbent
Seat D: Alvin Pedersen, Chignik Lagoon (incumbent) & Donald “Don” Bumpus, Chignik Lagoon
School Board
Seat A: Shannon E Johnson, Iliamna (incumbent) & Sarah Armstrong, Iliamna
Seat C: Beth Hill, Kokhanok (incumbent), Leo W. Fowler, Port Alsworth
Seat D: Amber Christensen-Fox, Port Heiden
All seats are for three-year terms.
