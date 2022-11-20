Here are the latest vote tallies in Alaska’s first ranked choice general election

Alaska held its first ranked choice general election on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

We don’t know the final results yet. The state Division of Elections is still counting absentee and overseas ballots. The deadline to receive them is Nov. 18.

So far, the division has just counted first-place votes. A candidate can win outright if he or she receives more than 50% of first-place votes. If not, the race goes to the ranked choice tabulation. The tabulation will happen on Wednesday, Nov. 23.

The vote tallies below will be updated as more results are released.

This story is from Alaska Public Media, our partner station in Anchorage.