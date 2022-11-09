Incumbents lead in election results from House District 37

Incumbents led by wide margins in election results from House District 37. The district includes Bristol Bay, the Alaska Peninsula and parts of the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta.

A total of 2,628 votes have been counted for the district so far. That's a quarter of all registered voters.

In the race for the state’s sole U.S. House Seat voters swung heavily for Democrat Mary Peltola. She received 62% of votes — far greater than her Republican challengers: Former governor Sarah Palin received 20% and Nick Begich III received 15%. Libertarian Chris Bye had under 2% of the district’s votes.

In the race for the U.S. Senate., incumbent Republican Lisa Murkowski received 65% of the district’s first-round votes, while Republican challenger Kelly Tshibaka received 23%. Challenger Pat Chesbro, a Democrat, got about 8% of the first-round votes.

In the governor’s race, most of the district’s voters chose Gov. Dunleavy for another term. Dunleavy received 45%. The rest of the votes were split between challengers Les Gara, a Democrat, and former governor Bill Walker, an independent. Both received about 25% of the votes. Republican Charlie Pierce trailed with 5%.

In state Senate District S, incumbent Democrat Lyman Hoffman has received 65% and challenger Willy Keppel of the Veterans Party of Alaska has received 35%. Incumbent Rep. Independent Bryce Edgmon ran unopposed for the state House. He received 96% of votes, while write-in candidates received 4%.

These results include votes cast at polling places yesterday along with early voting ballots cast from Oct. 24 through Nov. 3. These are just first-place votes; results will be updated in the coming days as more mailed ballots are received.

In races with no majority winner, the Alaska Division of Elections will eliminate the candidates with the fewest votes and redistribute those votes to the remaining candidates. The division will release results for those races on Nov. 23.

