© 2022 KDLG
KDLG Header Banner Image
Public Radio for Alaska's Bristol Bay
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Elections

Murkowski and Peltola visit Dillingham just 9 days before the election

KDLG 670AM | By Isabelle Ross
Published October 30, 2022 at 4:14 PM AKDT
Peltola Deedee and Jenny.jpg
Izzy Ross
/
KDLG
Rep. Mary Peltola poses for a picture with Deedee Bennis (left) and Jenny Bennis in the Dillingham airport. Oct. 30, 2022.

With about a week to go until Election Day, two-thirds of Alaska’s congressional delegation traveled to Bristol Bay this weekend.

Murkowski.jpg
Izzy Ross
/
KDLG
Sen. Lisa Murkowski arrived in Dillingham on Sunday afternoon, Oct. 30, 2022.

U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski and House Rep. Mary Peltola were met with a warm reception in Dillingham this afternoon. People held signs and cheered when they entered the terminal.

The majority of signs simply said “Mary Peltola for Congress.” She and Murkowski took time to shake hands and take pictures with supporters at the airport.

There will be two community potlucks tonight. One will be at 5 p.m. at the Senior Center for Peltola, and the second will be at 7 p.m. at the Curyung Tribal Hall for Murkowski.

Peltola will meet with local leaders and will also visit the elementary and middle/high school on Monday morning. She is scheduled to leave that afternoon will travel to Bethel, Anchorage and Nome during the week before spending election night in Anchorage.

Murkowski was originally scheduled to travel to Dillingham on Saturday, but was delayed because a Coast Guard plane was stuck on the local runway until Saturday afternoon.

Get in touch with the author at izzy@kdlg.org or 907-842-2200.

Elections
Isabelle Ross
Izzy Ross is the news director at KDLG, the NPR member station in Dillingham. She reports, edits, and hosts stories from around the Bristol Bay region, and collaborates with other radio stations across the state.
See stories by Isabelle Ross