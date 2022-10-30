Murkowski and Peltola visit Dillingham just 9 days before the election

With about a week to go until Election Day, two-thirds of Alaska’s congressional delegation traveled to Bristol Bay this weekend.

Izzy Ross / KDLG Sen. Lisa Murkowski arrived in Dillingham on Sunday afternoon, Oct. 30, 2022.

U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski and House Rep. Mary Peltola were met with a warm reception in Dillingham this afternoon. People held signs and cheered when they entered the terminal.

The majority of signs simply said “Mary Peltola for Congress.” She and Murkowski took time to shake hands and take pictures with supporters at the airport.

There will be two community potlucks tonight. One will be at 5 p.m. at the Senior Center for Peltola, and the second will be at 7 p.m. at the Curyung Tribal Hall for Murkowski.

Peltola will meet with local leaders and will also visit the elementary and middle/high school on Monday morning. She is scheduled to leave that afternoon will travel to Bethel, Anchorage and Nome during the week before spending election night in Anchorage.

Murkowski was originally scheduled to travel to Dillingham on Saturday, but was delayed because a Coast Guard plane was stuck on the local runway until Saturday afternoon.

