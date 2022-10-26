Early voting is underway. Here's where and when to vote in Bristol Bay

Voting for this year’s midterm elections started Monday at city halls, community centers, churches and election offices all over Alaska.

Voters will rank their favorite candidates for governor, U.S. House and Senate, and state House and Senate. They’ll also vote on a once-a-decade question about whether to hold a constitutional convention, plus whether judges on state courts should continue to hold their jobs.

Registered voters must bring some form of ID to the polls. That can be a driver’s license, state ID card, passport, birth certificate, military ID or a hunting or fishing license. Alternatively, voters can provide a utility bill, bank statement, paycheck or a government document with their name and current address.

In most communities, early voting is known as “absentee-in-person” voting.

Any Alaskan can vote by mail. Voters can apply for a mail-in ballot at absenteeBallotApplication.alaska.gov through this Saturday, Oct 29. Absentee ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 8.

The last day to vote is Election Day, Nov. 8. Polls all over the state will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Employers are required by law to give employees time off to vote.

For more information on the candidates, check out a tool to compare the candidates created by KTOO, Alaska Public Media, the Anchorage Daily News and the Alaska Beacon.

There’s even more information in the state’s official election pamphlet, including statements from candidates and instructions on how to vote. It’s available in English, Tagalog, Gwich’in, Yup’ik, Cup’ik and Cup’ig. The booklets are divided into five regions. Southwest Alaska is part of Region IV.

Early voting locations are listed online at elections.alaska.gov.

Where and when to vote early in Bristol Bay

Aleknagik

Aleknagik Traditional Council

Oct. 24 – Nov. 7

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Chignik Bay

Chignik City Office

Oct 24 – Nov 7

Monday – Friday, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Chignik Lagoon

Chignik Lagoon Village Council Office

Oct. 24 – Nov. 7

Monday – Friday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Chignik Lake

Chignik Lake Sub Building

Oct. 28 – Nov. 7

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Clark’s Point

Clark’s Point Village Council

Oct. 24 – Nov. 7

Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Dillingham

City Hall

Oct. 31 - Nov. 4

Monday - Friday, 10:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Ekwok

Ekwok City Hall

Oct. 24 – Nov. 7

Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Igiugig

Igiugig Village Council

Oct. 24 – Nov. 7

Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Koliganek

New Koliganek Village Council

Oct. 24 – Nov. 7

Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Manokotak

Manokotak Village Council

Oct. 24 – Nov. 7

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Naknek

Bristol Bay Borough Building

Oct. 24 – Nov. 7

Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

New Stuyahok

New Stuyahok City Office

Oct. 24 – Nov. 7

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Nondalton

Nondalton City Office

Oct. 24 - Nov. 7

Monday - Friday, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Pedro Bay

Pedro Bay Village Council

Oct. 24 - Nov. 7, 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Port Alsworth

Port Alsworth Post Office

Oct. 24 – Nov. 7

Monday – Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Togiak

Togiak City Office

Oct. 24 – Nov. 7

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Twin Hills

Twin Hills Village Council

Oct. 24 – Nov. 7

Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

This story is from KRBD, our partner station in Ketchikan. KDLG's Izzy Ross added Bristol Bay's voting locations to this story.