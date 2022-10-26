Early voting is underway. Here's where and when to vote in Bristol Bay
Voting for this year’s midterm elections started Monday at city halls, community centers, churches and election offices all over Alaska.
Voters will rank their favorite candidates for governor, U.S. House and Senate, and state House and Senate. They’ll also vote on a once-a-decade question about whether to hold a constitutional convention, plus whether judges on state courts should continue to hold their jobs.
Registered voters must bring some form of ID to the polls. That can be a driver’s license, state ID card, passport, birth certificate, military ID or a hunting or fishing license. Alternatively, voters can provide a utility bill, bank statement, paycheck or a government document with their name and current address.
In most communities, early voting is known as “absentee-in-person” voting.
Any Alaskan can vote by mail. Voters can apply for a mail-in ballot at absenteeBallotApplication.alaska.gov through this Saturday, Oct 29. Absentee ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 8.
The last day to vote is Election Day, Nov. 8. Polls all over the state will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Employers are required by law to give employees time off to vote.
For more information on the candidates, check out a tool to compare the candidates created by KTOO, Alaska Public Media, the Anchorage Daily News and the Alaska Beacon.
There’s even more information in the state’s official election pamphlet, including statements from candidates and instructions on how to vote. It’s available in English, Tagalog, Gwich’in, Yup’ik, Cup’ik and Cup’ig. The booklets are divided into five regions. Southwest Alaska is part of Region IV.
Early voting locations are listed online at elections.alaska.gov.
Where and when to vote early in Bristol Bay
Aleknagik
Aleknagik Traditional Council
Oct. 24 – Nov. 7
Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Chignik Bay
Chignik City Office
Oct 24 – Nov 7
Monday – Friday, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Chignik Lagoon
Chignik Lagoon Village Council Office
Oct. 24 – Nov. 7
Monday – Friday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Chignik Lake
Chignik Lake Sub Building
Oct. 28 – Nov. 7
Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Clark’s Point
Clark’s Point Village Council
Oct. 24 – Nov. 7
Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
Dillingham
City Hall
Oct. 31 - Nov. 4
Monday - Friday, 10:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.
Ekwok
Ekwok City Hall
Oct. 24 – Nov. 7
Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Igiugig
Igiugig Village Council
Oct. 24 – Nov. 7
Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Koliganek
New Koliganek Village Council
Oct. 24 – Nov. 7
Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Manokotak
Manokotak Village Council
Oct. 24 – Nov. 7
Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Naknek
Bristol Bay Borough Building
Oct. 24 – Nov. 7
Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
New Stuyahok
New Stuyahok City Office
Oct. 24 – Nov. 7
Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Nondalton
Nondalton City Office
Oct. 24 - Nov. 7
Monday - Friday, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.
Pedro Bay
Pedro Bay Village Council
Oct. 24 - Nov. 7, 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Port Alsworth
Port Alsworth Post Office
Oct. 24 – Nov. 7
Monday – Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.
Togiak
Togiak City Office
Oct. 24 – Nov. 7
Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Twin Hills
Twin Hills Village Council
Oct. 24 – Nov. 7
Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
This story is from KRBD, our partner station in Ketchikan. KDLG's Izzy Ross added Bristol Bay's voting locations to this story.