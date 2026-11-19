Regular School Board Meeting
Regular School Board Meeting
FOR PUBLIC NOTICE:
The Dillingham School Board will have a Regular School Board Meeting on Monday, November 23, 2026 at 6 pm in the District Office.
A full packet and final agenda will be on the district website by the end of business day on Wednesday, November 18th.
Dillingham School District Office- High School
06:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Mon, 23 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Dillingham City School District
https://www.dlgsd.org/
Dillingham School District Office- High School
Seward STDillingham, Alaska 99576
ahurley@utbb.org