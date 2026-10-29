Lunch and Learn: Chinook salmon depth and distribution in the Marine Environment
Lunch and Learn: Chinook salmon depth and distribution in the Marine Environment
Chinook salmon depth and distribution in the Marine Environment.
Presenter: Marcel Geitzmann-Sanders
Free pizza will be provided!
Also available via Zoom:
alaska.zoom.us/j/9078425109
Meeting ID: 9078425109
Phone Number: +1-669-444-9171
Bristol Bay Campus
12:00 PM - 01:00 PM on Tue, 10 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Alaska Sea Grant
907-631-8361
tammu@alaska.edu
Bristol Bay Campus
Seward STDillingham, Alaska 99576
ahurley@utbb.org