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Lunch and Learn: Chinook salmon depth and distribution in the Marine Environment

Lunch and Learn: Chinook salmon depth and distribution in the Marine Environment

Chinook salmon depth and distribution in the Marine Environment.

Presenter: Marcel Geitzmann-Sanders

Free pizza will be provided!

Also available via Zoom:

alaska.zoom.us/j/9078425109
Meeting ID: 9078425109
Phone Number: +1-669-444-9171

Bristol Bay Campus
12:00 PM - 01:00 PM on Tue, 10 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Alaska Sea Grant
907-631-8361
tammu@alaska.edu
Bristol Bay Campus
Seward ST
Dillingham, Alaska 99576
ahurley@utbb.org