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Friends of KDLG committee meeting

Friends of KDLG committee meeting

The Friends of KDLG will be meeting on October 27th at 5:30 pm at the Dillingham City School District Office. The public is welcome to attend.

Meeting in person or via link. School Board | Dillingham City School District, AK.

Meeting Documents : https://www.dlgsd.org/page/board-committees

Dillingham School District Office- High School
05:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Tue, 27 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Friends of KDLG
Dillingham School District Office- High School
Seward ST
Dillingham, Alaska 99576
ahurley@utbb.org