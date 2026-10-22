Friends of KDLG committee meeting
Friends of KDLG committee meeting
The Friends of KDLG will be meeting on October 27th at 5:30 pm at the Dillingham City School District Office. The public is welcome to attend.
Meeting in person or via link. School Board | Dillingham City School District, AK.
Meeting Documents : https://www.dlgsd.org/page/board-committees
Dillingham School District Office- High School
05:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Tue, 27 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Friends of KDLG
Dillingham School District Office- High School
Seward STDillingham, Alaska 99576
ahurley@utbb.org