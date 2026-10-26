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Bristol Bay Subsistence Regional Advisory Council Day 2

Bristol Bay Subsistence Regional Advisory Council Day 2

The Council will discuss issues related to subsistence in the Bristol Bay Region including 2028 Fisheries Resource Monitoring Program Priority Information Needs and Wildlife Special Action Requests WSA26-05 (regarding Cape Pierce caribou) and WSA26-11 (regarding Unit 9 caribou).

The public is encouraged to attend and participate in this meeting. To join the meeting by teleconference, dial toll-free (833) 436-1163, then when prompted enter the phone conference ID: 867 131 715#. The meeting can also be joined via Microsoft Teams: CLICK HERE TO JOIN THE MEETING.

All meeting materials may be found here: https://www.doi.gov/subsistence/regions/bb_materials.

Bristol Bay Campus
08:30 AM - 06:00 PM on Thu, 29 Oct 2026
Bristol Bay Campus
Seward ST
Dillingham, Alaska 99576
ahurley@utbb.org