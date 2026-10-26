Bristol Bay Subsistence Regional Advisory Council

The Council will discuss issues related to subsistence in the Bristol Bay Region including 2028 Fisheries Resource Monitoring Program Priority Information Needs and Wildlife Special Action Requests WSA26-05 (regarding Cape Pierce caribou) and WSA26-11 (regarding Unit 9 caribou).

The public is encouraged to attend and participate in this meeting. To join the meeting by teleconference, dial toll-free (833) 436-1163, then when prompted enter the phone conference ID: 867 131 715#. The meeting can also be joined via Microsoft Teams: CLICK HERE TO JOIN THE MEETING.

All meeting materials may be found here: https://www.doi.gov/subsistence/regions/bb_materials.