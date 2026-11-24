Registration Moose Hunt RM585 in Units 17B&C to Open

(Palmer) – The winter registration antlered moose hunt RM585 in Game Management Units 17B&C will open on December 1, 2026.

This is an additional opportunity during the winter season for both Game subunits 17B&C .

Registration hunt RM585 will close on December 31 at 11:59 pm or by Emergency Order (EO) when harvest quota is reached.

A portion of 17 generally west of Wood River is closed. See the full news release or contact Fish and Game for details.

Registration permits will be available in person at the Dillingham ADF&G office and online beginning November 18.

Successful hunters are required to report online to the Dillingham ADF&G office in person or by phone (842-2334 or 746-6322) within 3 days of killing a moose.

All permit reports must be returned to ADF&G, regardless of success, within 15 days of the close of the season.

The bag limit is one antlered bull.

As a reminder, those who were successful in harvesting one moose anywhere in the state are unable to participate in this hunt.

For more information contact: Todd Rinaldi, Regional Mgmt. Coordinator, at 861-2105 or todd.rinaldi@alaska.gov