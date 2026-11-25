Updated November 25, 2026 at 1:17 AM AKST

Kilmar Abrego Garcia, the Salvadoran immigrant who became a symbol of the pitfalls of President Trump's mass deportation campaign, has voluntarily left the U.S. after a legal battle that spanned nearly two years.

Abrego Garcia, who was arrested in 2025, mistakenly deported to El Salvador, and then brought back to the U.S., left for Spain on Tuesday, according to his lawyers and Trump administration officials.

Simon Sandoval-Moshenberg, an attorney for Abrego Garcia, said he "left the United States a free man."

"The government wanted to deport him in shackles on an ICE Air flight to Liberia. Instead, he departed on a commercial aircraft, to a country that he chose, and able to move freely around the world," Sandoval-Moshenberg told NPR.

He called the move "a temporary departure" and said that Abrego Garcia - who has a wife and a child, both of whom are U.S. citizens - has many options to return to the U.S.

"We don't expect that to happen under this administration, which we know will never give him a fair shake, but we expect that the next administration will prioritize reunifying this family and bringing him back to Maryland," he added.

Sandoval-Moshenberg said Abrego Garcia will choose where "to settle in the next two years while he waits out the end of this administration."

Another lawyer for Abrego Garcia, Sean Hecker, confirmed Spain as his destination.

U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., who played a leading role in championing Abrego Garcia's case, released a statement saying he "is traveling to a country of his choice, a free man, unharmed and with dignity."

Trump administration hails Abrego Garcia's 'self-deportation'

Abrego Garcia's case became a flashpoint for Trump's mass deportation campaign. It raised serious questions about due process, third country deportations and to what extent this administration is sending people to countries where they may face threats.

Before Tuesday's move, Abrego Garcia and the Trump administration had been at an impasse about where he should go.

Abrego Garcia said he'd be willing to move to Costa Rica if the government allowed it. According to his attorneys, Costa Rica offered him refugee status. But the administration did not support that plan and instead sought to deport him to Liberia. That attempt was ultimately blocked by the courts.

The Trump administration hailed Abrego Garcia's departure late Tuesday.

"We are DELIGHTED to announce that Kilmar Abrego Garcia has self-deported from the United States to Spain," Markwayne Mullin, Secretary of Department of Homeland Security wrote on X. He accused Abrego Garcia of being a gang member and a human trafficker, without evidence.

The legal battle

Abrego Garcia has been living in the U.S. for over a decade. In 2019, an immigration judge ruled that he could not be deported to his home country of El Salvador, after he made the argument that he would be tortured or persecuted there.

In 2025, immigration officers arrested Abrego Garcia and sent him to a notorious Salvadoran prison, where he claimed he suffered from beatings and sleep deprivation.

Later, immigration officials said that Abrego Garcia was deported by mistake, due to an administrative error. He was brought back to the U.S. in June 2025. Upon arriving in the U.S. he was charged with human smuggling. The allegations were based on bodycam footage from 2022, which showed Tennessee police pulling over Abrego Garcia with several other men inside his SUV. Prosecutors claim that Abrego Garcia was a human trafficker, helping immigrants move from Houston to Maryland. He denies the allegations and his lawyers argue that the government's criminal case was retaliation after his wrongful deportation received national attention. A judge in the case ultimately dismissed the charges.



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