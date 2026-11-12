Chris Van Hollen says he will challenge Chuck Schumer for Senate majority leader

Sen. Chris Van Hollen of Maryland has announced he will challenge New York's Chuck Schumer for the job of Senate majority leader, pushing the party into a fresh debate over its future just days after sweeping victories in the midterm elections.

Van Hollen made the announcement on Thursday, saying voters sent a clear message in the midterms — that they want "change from the status quo."

"It's now on us to meet this moment, and to do that we need new leadership," Van Hollen said in a statement. "This is not about any one person — it's about answering the call of the American people. That is why I'm running for Senate Majority Leader."

Van Hollen, 67, was elected to the Senate in 2016 after spending more than a decade in the House representing a Maryland suburb outside of Washington, D.C. One of his party's more progressive members, he gained national attention last year lobbying for the release of Kilmar Abrego Garcia after he was wrongfully deported to a prison in El Salvador.

His announcement comes at a moment when progressive activists, as well as some Democratic lawmakers, are calling for Schumer, 75, to be replaced as party leader. Schumer has served in the role since 2017, but drew the ire of many inside the Democratic base for not taking a tougher stance against President Trump during a fight over government funding in early 2025.

"I welcome any discussion about the future of our caucus and the important work ahead. I'm proud of what we've accomplished together—55 seats and counting is an amazing result—and I have the votes to continue serving as Democratic Leader," Schumer wrote on social media following Van Hollen's announcement. "I look forward to leading our new Democratic majority and delivering for the American people."

Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., speaks to reporters at the Capitol on Nov. 10, 2026.

While Schumer has maintained he has the votes to become majority leader, he has faced growing resistance from inside the Democratic caucus. Earlier this week, Sen. Bernie Sanders, the Vermont Independent who aligns with Democrats, said he would oppose Schumer. He made the announcement next to Michigan Democrat Elissa Slotkin, who did not say outright she would oppose Schumer, but told reporters, "I am seeking change."

Several incoming Democratic lawmakers have similarly expressed opposition to Schumer's bid for majority leader, including Peggy Flanagan of Minnesota and Michigan's Abdul El-Sayed.

"I deeply appreciate Senator Schumer," El-Sayed told NPR this week. "But this is about leadership for the American public, and if all we do is kind of go back to what we've been doing in a moment where we've been given a mandate, I worry that we may not earn our mandate."

Multiple Democrats have publicly come out in support of Schumer, including Arizona's Ruben Gallego, Kirsten Gillibrand of New York and Maryland's Angela Alsobrooks.

Democrats will vote by secret ballot for majority leader in early December. Whoever wins will preside over a majority of 55 seats, though that could grow to 56 depending on the final tally in the U.S. Senate race in Alaska.

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